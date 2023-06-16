After another recent visit to Ann Arbor, 2024 4-star WR I'Marion Stewart has committed to Michigan.

Stewart is a dynamic athlete from outside of Chicago who will play wide receiver at Michigan. He was recruited by wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy. Stewart is a smooth route runner and end-zone threat with the ball. Stewart has the potential to be an explosive playmaker for the Wolverines.

There was a buzz around Stewart's recent visit to Wisconsin at the start of the month, but the Wolverines ultimately won out over the Badgers.

Stewart joins Channing Goodwin as wide receivers in the 2024 class. Michigan has added 6 receivers in the last two recruiting cycles.