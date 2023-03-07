Ryan Walters and Purdue football have continued their streak of landing new talent in recent days. 2024 tight end Eric Karner announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday night via Twitter.

It is the third commitment in three days for Purdue after three-star offensive lineman Jordan King committed Saturday and four-star quarterback Marcos Davila committed yesterday. The recent trio joins three-star cornerback Hudauri Hines, who became the first member of the 2024 recruiting class on January 29th.

Karner chose Purdue over offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Cincinnati, among others. His recruitment was picking up recently, receiving all of his Power 5 offers after February 27th, but the Boilermakers were able to land him.

Over two seasons at Immaculate Conception in Elmhurst, Illinois, Karner had 20 receptions for 324 yards and seven touchdowns while also playing safety. At 6'5" and 220 pounds, Karner has the size and speed to contribute at the collegiate level. In 2022, Karner and Immaculate Conception won the Class 3A state championship game after going 13-1 on the season.

When Karner steps on campus, he will join a room of fellow young and athletic tight ends Drew Biber, George Burhenn, Max Klare, Charlie Kenrich, and possibly others.