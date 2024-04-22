Michigan Football has its first commit of the Sherrone Moore era, and it's a big one. Nate Marshall, the #1 ranked DE in the 2025 class and the 21st overall ranked player, has committed to Michigan.

Marshall is the highest-ranked commit to Michigan since Will Johnson in the 2022 class.

Marshall is everything Michigan looks for in a defensive recruit. He has the combo of size and athleticism. Michigan has targeted two-way and dual-sport athletes in recent years, and Marshall excels on both sides of the ball and is an excellent basketball player.

Specifically on the defensive line, he can line up at any spot. He can continue as a strong side edge or move to defensive tackle, depending on his development. He is not considered a tweener but rather just a versatile athlete. His frame is already incredibly strong and lean, but he is already at 270lbs.

A massive win on the recruiting trail for this coaching staff, including DL coach Lou Esposito, who was only officially hired on March 29. The timing of Jim Harbaugh's departure late in the cycle and then the assembly of Moore's staff led to a dead period and put Michigan behind in recruiting. It will be a busy summer on the trail for Michigan, and what a kickoff Marshall can be.







