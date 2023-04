Andre Lovett took his second visit to Northwestern last week as his recruitment picks up steam before his junior season.

Northwestern prides itself on its ability to recruit its home turf, and they would continue to build that reputation if they can keep Lovett, a three-star 2025 athlete from Blue Island (Ill.) Eisenhower, in the Land of Lincoln.

Lovett took the quick trip up to Evanston in January, but with an influx of new coaches and the start of spring ball, he chose to make a return trip this week.

