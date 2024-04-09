Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior three star ranked safety recruit Havy Payne (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) made a spring practice visit to Eastern Illinois University on Sunday and Payne ended up giving the in-state Panthers his verbal commitment. Payne discusses his decision to commit to Eastern Illinois here.

"While I was at EIU on Sunday it just felt like home to me and I decided to commit," Payne said. "Eastern Illinois was the first school to offer me and the first school who believes in me and that loyalty means so much."

Payne pointed towards some key factors which led him to pledge to the EIU Panthers.

"Eastern Illinois just feels like the right place for me. I already know some of the guys and I also know a lot of the other guys they are recruiting. Eastern Illinois has a great coaching staff and they are just very high energy coaches who really get after it. EIU is just a good all around fit for me. A lot of other schools liked my game but are worried about my height. EIU really believes in me and feel I can do the job regardless of my height. They have been very loyal to me all along and that I can make the most of my opportunities at EIU. EIU is recruiting me as either playing safety or as a nickel in their defense."

So which other schools did Payne consider before making his decision?

"Western Illinois along with Fordham and some other FCS schools all showed some interest in me. A lot of schools said they liked me but also planned to make an in school visit later this spring to see me workout. They also all want me to camp with them this summer. None of that will matter now since I'm locked into EIU and I can just focus on my game and also focus on my team from here on out without worrying about recruiting."

Payne also looked hard at everything EIU had to offer and had major help from his family. in his recruiting process.

"My parents helped me when it came down to things like academics and things non football related in my decision. My older brothers also helped me more from the football perspective. They all played a major role in my decision process and really helped me figure it all out."

So what advice would Payne give other players going through the recruiting process this spring?

"I would tell them to pray everyday, do things the right way and good things will happen for you. A lot of schools told me my height worked against me and I really couldn't do anything about that so I just worked harder and became a dog. Now I'm a Panther."

Havy Payne is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.