Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor sophomore defensive end prospect Cameron Brooks (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) had a very impressive showing at the recently held EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase powered by EFT Football. Brooks checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news, off season plans and more. Get to know this latest Class of 2025 name here.

"Overall the showcase camp was good and it was very beneficial," Brooks said. "I tried my best and I liked the overall format of the camp. We got to work right away and didn't waste any time. I liked the best of the best portion of the camp and I was happy I was named to that group."

So have any college started to show any recruiting interest in Brooks?

"We always get a lot of college coaches at school and it seems like things have been picking up for me lately. We've had in school coaches from Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois State, Akron, Toledo plus Miami of Ohio.I'ver been able to say hello to a few of those coaches and some of them have talked to my coaches about me. My dream school would be either Ohio State or Illinois. I have always watched Ohio State on TV and Illinois is a great in state school."

Brooks broke down his 2022 sophomore season on varsity and what part of his game was a positive along with what needs to improve this off season.

"I ended up starting on varsity all season and I ended up with 6 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. I look as last season as a good starting point for me. I was pretty nervous in my first game but I let my training take over and I just blocked out all the noise and just played. It took me a few games before things all started to click for me but the Lincoln Way Central game was a big turning point for me. I felt good about how I did at the point of attack last season. I was also pretty good on run defense and my overall pass rush was ok. I'm working on improving my overall explosiveness and just get off faster on the snap and just bring more of a speed element to my game."

Brooks, who is also a strong student in the class room will remain on the grind this off season and get ready for a busy spring and summer.

"I'm working out and training for football this winter. My main focus now is on football and I'm lifting with the team and just putting in a lot of extra work."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today