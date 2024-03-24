It is safe to say that class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon was blown away on his unofficial visit to Michigan State on Saturday.

The Chicago defensive tackle watched a full-padded spring practice, got to spend quality one-on-one time with some of Michigan State's coaches and walked out of East Lansing with a scholarship offer.

He was able to grow his relationships with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the staff.

It was a memorable experience for the Marist High School standout, and getting the scholarship offer was special for him.

"It was awesome," Fitzgibbon told Spartans Illustrated when asked how it felt to get the MSU offer. "I have gotten to know Coach Legi and Coach Rossi this offseason, and the more I learned about them, Coach Smith and their history, the more interested I became."