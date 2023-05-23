Lemont (Ill.) 2025 offensive tackle recruit Jake Sulzberger (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) was able to add his first Division 1 scholarship offer recently from Ball State University. Sulzberger breaks down his impressions from adding an offer from the Ball State Cardinals and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was in a lifting session at school last week and the coach from Ball State was watching," Sulzberger said. My coaches pulled me aside and told me that Ball State was excited about me and offered me my first scholarship offer."

Sulzberger discusses his initial impressions and thought from adding his first offer from Ball State.

"I was really surprised to add my first offer from Ball State. The Ball State coach really liked my tape from last season and also feels I have great size and a lot to offer. I know that Ball State plays in the MAC (Mid American Conference) and it's located in Indiana. The Ball State coaches aid they want me to visit them this summer and come down for a camp. I'm definitely going to do my best to make a visit to see Ball State this summer."

Does Sulzberger have any upcoming summer camp plans set?

"My team camp is a big priority for me this summer so my team will definitely come first. One of the Illinois coaches asked me and invited me to camp with them this summer. I'm also looking at getting out to see schools like Yale, Harvard and Princeton. I'm still just trying to sort it all out right now."

Sulzberger, who is a strong student in the class room is also a multi-sport athlete (football/wrestling.baseball) talked about what he's worked on to improve his overall game this off season.

"I'm a big wrestler and I've always worked on my hand fighting which has gotten better in my overall game and just using my hands to more of my advantage. I've also put a big focus on my overall quickness and adding more strength."

