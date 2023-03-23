“It was awesome,” Gumino said about being around Zebrowski. “I think what stood out about him is that he's a very intelligent coach, and he knows what he's talking about, and he'll get you prepared for the NFL.”

Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski is showing interest in Gumino, who plays at Hersey High School in Illinois.

One of his recent visits was to the University of Kansas earlier this month.

Colton Gumino is coming off a solid sophomore season and that has led to attention from several college coaches. Gumino, a quarterback in the 2025 class, is working ahead of schedule and taking several unofficial visits.

Gumino visited Lawrence for Junior Day although he is a year younger than most of the players who were there. He has been on several visits and came away impressed with the KU program.

“I loved it,” he said. “I mean, it was definitely one of the best colleges I've been to so far. The coaches are awesome there. The QB coach Zebrowski is awesome. I like Kansas because they do the same stuff I train, so if I ever go there, they don't mess with my mechanics, which I love.”

Gumino is coming off a successful sophomore season earning All-Conference honors at quarterback. He threw for over 1000 yards and helped his team to a 10-1 record.

He said Zebrowski teaches a lot of the fundamentals he already uses. Gumino mentioned the training he gets from Jeff Christensen at Throw It Deep and his high school coach Tom Nelson. He credited the offensive scheme Nelson uses as something that will help him develop.

During the visit to Kansas, Gumino and other recruits were shown the plans for football upgrades coming to the program.

“The new facilities are going to be awesome,” he said. “They showed us pictures and it's going to be awesome. And it's getting done in 2025.”

Before the trip to Kansas, he visited Georgia, Texas, Miami Ohio, and Illinois. He followed with visits to Illinois, Ole Miss, Northwestern, and North Dakota State.

There is interest coming from others including Notre Dame, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Gumino has two years before he has to decide on a college, but he is getting a head start on visiting schools.

“I’m looking for somewhere I could play,” he said. “And my mom always says academics, so somewhere that has good academics, and good football, and coaches that will teach me to be a better player and better person.”