Barrington (Ill.) junior quarterback prospect Nick Peipert (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) has been on a serious roll this fall is helping lead the Barrington Broncos to an undefeated record (8-0) heading into a Week 9 at Conant. Peipert, who has thrown for just over 1,900 yards and 22 touchdowns so far this season breaks down his season and more here.

"I have some great coaches who have worked hard with me and they have prepared me for this season," Peipert said. "My coaches at school including Coach (Bryan) Stortz along with my QB Coach Greg Holcomb really helped me this off season and this summer and it's been an exciting season for us so far."

Peipert discussed how his game has improved this season compared to a season ago.

"I've been able to just make much better reads this season and the game in a lot of ways has also slowed down as the season has moved along. I'm seeing things better and earlier and my coaches and also the seniors on the team have been helping me so much. We have some great senior leaders on this team and they have just been helping me make the transition to football on varsity. Our offense is also a great mix of running game and passing game and that really makes it hard for defenses to key on just one thing. I also have some great receivers who just make me look good and they seem to catch everything I throw this season."

Has Peipert been in contact with any college coaches this fall?

"I've been getting some follows from coaches on Twitter and I've been just tweeting out my video highlights each week. I know that my coaches at school have also been talking with some of the college coaches as well. My focus right now is on my team and my season and I've really not looked too hard into recruiting for now."

Does Peipert, who is also a strong student in the class room (3.8GPA) have a dream school?

"I've always been a Big Ten guy growing up so I've always watched teams like Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Purdue quite a bit over the years."



