Oak Lawn (Ill.) Richards sophomore running back recruit Myles Mitchell (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) was able to add his first football scholarship on Monday as Kent State made an in school visit and extended this talented and speedy running back a scholarship offer. Mitchell checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update .

"One of the Kent State coaches came into school today and offered me a scholarship," Mitchell said. "My coach (Tony Sheehan) pulled me out of class and into the hallways then they told me that they wanted offer me a scholarship. I had a feeling that Kent State could offer me but it was still a bit surprising and a little shocking."

Mitchell filled us in on his initial impressions of adding his first offer from the Kent State Golden Flashes.

"One of the coaches who went to my school used to be the head coach at Kent State (Sean Lewis) and he's now at Colorado. I know that Kent State is located in Ohio and that it's in the Mid American Conference. I've heard some great things about the school and the football program and Kent State wants me to come out this summer and camp with them and get to see the school in person."

Mitchell, who also runs track this spring for Richards has also drawn more recruiting looks and attention this spring.

"Besides Kent State we've seen the coaches in school from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin along with a lot of the MAC schools like Akron, Kent State, NIU and also Western Michigan. All of those coaches and more I can't remember have all come and watched one of our workouts or they come watch me in track."

Mitchell also talked about his first season starting on the varsity level in 2022 and how his game has transformed.

"I had an injury my freshman year so I really didn't get any experience at all until last season playing varsity football. It was a big jump for sure going straight to varsity and it took me a little bit to get adjusted to the speed of the game. We also played some really good teams early last season in Morgan Park and Marist. I was able to ease into things and I picked it all up pretty quickly. I was real nervous that first game but then once the game go going I settled down."

So what part of his game has Mitchell been focusing in on improving this off season?

"I've worked really hard on improving my overall speed, and I have real break away speed now. I've been able to take my speed to another level and I have more big play ability. I also feel my overall vision is better and I'm just a more confident player."

Myles Mitchell has a scholarship offer from Kent State. .

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today