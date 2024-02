At the moment, Iowa football has a majority of its recruiting focus centered around the 2025 recruiting class, and for good reason. With just five commits and spring visit season approaching, the Hawkeyes will look to lock down a few more prospects in the class before official visits roll around in June.

But what's next? There are some high-priority recruits in the 2026 and 2027 classes that Kirk Ferentz and company are targeting. Here are a few prospects in each class to keep an eye on.