Class of 2026 athlete Mack Sutter knew all about Wisconsin before the offer came in.

He's camped with the Badgers, and visited last fall for the Northwestern game. Still, the official opportunity to don the Cardinal and White was exciting for the Dunlap, Ill. native.

“It was pretty cool. Wisconsin, I’ve kinda always seen that as, I love that school," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "When I went to camp, it kinda always stuck out to me, so knowing I have an opportunity to play there was pretty cool.”