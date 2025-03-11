2026 ATH Smith commits to NIU

Orland Park (Ill.) Sandburg junior athlete recruit Vincent Smith (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) decided to give in state Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Smith, who selected the NIU Huskies over interest and offers from several other D1 programs breaks down his college decision here.

"NIU has been showing me a ton of love for a long time now and they really recruited me harder than any other school," Smith said. "NIU is also close to home and playing closer to home for a great school and football program is everything I was looking for in a potential school."

Smith pointed towards some key factors which led him to commit to the in-state NIU Huskies.

"NIU is just a great fit for me on so many levels. NIU offered me as safety nut they also feel I can play a few different positions for them so I guess I'm more of an athlete for them which is fine. NIU just always made me feel like I was a priority for them from very early on. Staying closer to home was always a big factor to me. I'm very close to my family and especially with my Mom. My Dad passed away not too long ago and one of my last conversations with him was about colleges and making sure I play for good people like the coaches at NIU. I know my Dad was very proud of me and my decision along with my family and friends."

So which other schools did Smith consider before committing to NIU?

"Iowa State was pretty interested in me and I visited them. Toledo is another school along with Indiana, Miami of Ohio and also Wyoming all reached out to me at times. A lot of those schools anted me to wait because they either had offers out already or they wanted to see me workout in person. I really looked harder at everything and in the end no one wanted me as much as NIU and I was ready to make my decision, so I committed to NIU."

Smith, who is now the NIU Huskies 10th known verbal commitment in the Class of 2026 is excited to get to know the other NIU commits soon.

"I know that we have some in state kids committed and one lives pretty close to me (Hillcrest DE Max Carmicle) so I'm excited to get to know those guys soon and help NIU land more kids."

Vincent Smith is verbally committed to NIU.