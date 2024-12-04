2026 Chicago (Ill.) DE covers ISU game day visit

Minnesota fan favorite running back Jordan Nubin is the latest Golden Gopher to enter the transfer portal.
The Hawkeye Beacon looks at three 2025 recruits who could make their way onto the field sooner rather than later
Iowa has got its lone wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class West Aurora 3 star ranked WR Terrence Smith.
Live on Location: Pigskin Preview will be Live on Location this Thursday from 6-8PM at X Golf in Shorewood.
St. Joseph (Ill.) Ogden 2027 4 star OT Cameron Wagner(6-foot-6, 300 pounds) made a game day visit to Iowa State.
Minnesota fan favorite running back Jordan Nubin is the latest Golden Gopher to enter the transfer portal.
The Hawkeye Beacon looks at three 2025 recruits who could make their way onto the field sooner rather than later
Iowa has got its lone wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class West Aurora 3 star ranked WR Terrence Smith.