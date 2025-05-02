2026 DB Jordan Lampkins Picks Up Offer, Schedules Official Visit

On Thursday, Minnesota extended an offer to 2026 cornerback Jordan Lampkins, and the two sides quickly scheduled an official visit for Lampkins this summer.

It's a major scholarship offer for Lampkins to say the least, as it represents his first Power Four offer.

A 6-foot-0, 175-pound standout at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois, Lampkins is a rising defensive back prospect who plays both cornerback and safety for Bolingbrook. Before Thursday, he held offers from Bowling Green, Sacramento State, and Toledo.

Now, holding an offer from the Gophers, Lampkins has locked in an official visit for the June 13 weekend.