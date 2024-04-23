Northwestern hosted King Liggins, a three-star defensive tackle in the Class of 2026 from Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice, at its April 20 spring practice.

Liggins is a rising star in Chicago recruiting and has taken visits to Northwestern, Michigan State, Notre Dame and more this spring.

"I liked everything about the visit [on Saturday]," he said. "The view, the coaches, the culture, I liked it."

Learn more about Liggins and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!