BRIDGEVIEW, Ill.--Mack Sutter is a name to know for the 2026 recruiting class.

The soon to be four-star athlete out of Illinois has a great frame standing at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds. Sutter is a true athlete for Dunlap High School that plays a little bit of everything. He plays some quarterback, tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and outside linebacker. But right now, schools are starting to lock in on him playing tight end in college. The list of schools that are after him seem to grow by the day. He’s got a busy schedule of visits coming up this spring.

Ole Miss: March 21 Iowa: March 30 Illinois: April 2 Purdue: April 6 Northwestern: April 9 South Florida: April 19 Nebraska: April 27 (Spring game) Wisconsin: TBD Michigan State: TBD



That’s a lot of travel to different schools so he can learn even more about the schools he is really considering. Sutter has a game plan for what he wants to see on those visits. “I just want to build a strong relationship with my position coach. And find where I fit best with the coach,” Sutter said. This round of visits will be important for Sutter as he starts to narrow down his recruitment. There are a couple strong factors that will guide his ultimate decision. “Really the coaching staff,” Sutter said. “I’m going to be with them every day so a good coaching staff. Personally for me, I’d like to go to a school with a really cool atmosphere to play in. That’d be great.”

