Four-star tight end JC Anderson, one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 class, took an unofficial visit to Michigan State on Thursday.

Anderson, who currently attends Mt. Zion High School, ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois, the No. 7 tight end and the No. 133 recruit regardless of position in the 2026 cycle.

He made the trip to East Lansing with his father, Jeff, and his mother, Becky. While on campus, Anderson was able to spend one-on-one time with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak. He also was able to watch the Spartans practice.

Anderson took some time to chat with Spartans Illustrated about the experience.