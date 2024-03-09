Earlier this week, the Michigan State coaching staff offered 2026 Illinois athlete Mack Sutter.



The Dunlap, Illinois native is a Northwestern legacy recruit, as his father, Eddie Sutter, played for the Wildcats in the 1990s before having a brief career in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.



Eddie was an intimidating linebacker when he was on the field at 6-foot-3 and 240-pounds, but Mack inherited all of his father's size, athleticism and much more. The younger Sutter, who will be entering just his junior year of high school next fall, is already 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds.