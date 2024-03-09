2026 Illinois ATH Mack Sutter 'loves' Michigan State and program's history
Earlier this week, the Michigan State coaching staff offered 2026 Illinois athlete Mack Sutter.
The Dunlap, Illinois native is a Northwestern legacy recruit, as his father, Eddie Sutter, played for the Wildcats in the 1990s before having a brief career in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.
Eddie was an intimidating linebacker when he was on the field at 6-foot-3 and 240-pounds, but Mack inherited all of his father's size, athleticism and much more. The younger Sutter, who will be entering just his junior year of high school next fall, is already 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds.
His latest offer from Michigan State continues what has been a rising recruitment over the last several weeks. He's now up to 12 offers. Other programs that have offered Mack Sutter include Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Texas A&M, with the Spartans being the latest.
Shortly after receiving his offer from Michigan State, Spartans Illustrated reached out to the Dunlap High School standout to learn more about his interest in Michigan State and recruitment.
