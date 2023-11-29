Palatine (Ill.) sophomore OL/DL recruit Evan Downer (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) made a recent game day visit to the University of Cincinnati and came back home with a scholarship offer from the Bearcats. Downer breaks down his latest recruiting news, his impressions from his Cincinnati visit and more in this recruiting update.

"I had a really great visit to Cincinnati and everything was really nice," Downer said. "I was hoping Cincinnati would eventually offer me a scholarship, but I just never expected them to offer me on that visit and it was just a great feeling."

Downer, who played on the Pirates defensive end this past season filled us in on his first visit impressions from Cincinnati.

"It was my first ever visit to Cincinnati and overall it's just a really nice place. They played Kansas and it was a fun game and a great experience. .The Cincinnati coaches really wanted me to make an on campus visit this fall so I'm happy I finally got to make the visit. I spent some time with Cincinnati offensive line coach Nic Cardwell and he talked about his line and how he coaches them up and works with them each day. I just was surprised to add an offer on the visit and it was a great surprise. Cincinnati offered me as an offensive linemen and they feel I will be able to add much more weight and strength over the next few years and develop into an offensive linemen. Some schools also like me on the defensive line as well. I'm pretty open when it comes to a position in college, and I'll play anywhere the coaches feel I can best help the team. I'm also planning to play on both sides of the football for next season already so this will get me to focus hard on learning more about the offensive line this winter."

So which other schools have started to show recruiting interest in Downer so far this fall?

"I've made visits now to both Cincinnati and Purdue. I've also been getting follows from schools like USC, Kansas, Liberty, Ole Miss along with Wisconsin and a few others. I received a bunch of game day invites."

Downer, who is now playing basketball for Palatine discussed his on the field performance and what he will work on this off season.

"I would give my play on the field this past season a grade of "B+" . My run blocking was much improved and I was able to adjust to the speed of the game at the varsity. I still need to work on my overall foot speed and quickness. I also need to greatly improve my pass pro this off season."

Does Downer have a dream school?

"Michigan State. My parents went to Michigan State and my Dad grew up in East Lansing. My grandpa also worked at Michigan State and its just a big family school for us."

Evan Downer has a scholarship offer from Cincinnati.