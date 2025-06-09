2026 OL Owen Jakubczak commits to Northwestern

The 6-foot-4, 268-pounder announced his offer and decision in tandem on X on Monday.

Northwestern didn't have to wait long to get a commitment from 2026 local offensive tackle Owen Jakubczak . He picked up his offer at the program's Big Man Camp on Saturday and committed on the spot.

Jakubczak chose the Wildcats over 11 competing offers, including NIU, Wyoming and San Diego State. Northwestern was his first Power Four offer. The Palatine (Ill.) Fremd product's recruitment went through a late surge as the calendar turned to May -- he received seven of his eventual 12 offers on or after May 1.

Jakubczak will have a few familiar faces at Northwestern, as his Fremd teammate, quarterback Johnny O'Brien, is also committed in the Class of 2026, and wide receiver Brennan Saxe is a preferred walkon for the 2025 season.

Together, the trio went 9-2 in 2024, a massive turnaround from the program's 3-6 season in 2023. Jakubczak will be running it back with O'Brien this fall before joining Saxe in Evanston for 2026.

Jakubczak joins offensive tackle Leighton Burbach as the two offensive linemen committed to Northwestern's Class of 2026, which is now up to 12 players overall. The Wildcats' class is currently ranked 53rd in the nation by Rivals.