Owen Lansu took his second unofficial visit to Northwestern this year and got to see the Wildcats come roaring back from down three scores to upset Minnesota, 37-34, in overtime.

"The comeback was incredible," he said. "It was obviously a great game and, for Northwestern, a win was huge for them. It was awesome, it was a great thing to see."

Lansu is in the Class of 2026 so his recruitment is still in its infancy, but he's a key local target in which Northwestern will be investing plenty of time. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback comes from the Wildcats' backyard, hailing from Downers Grove (Ill.) North, less than an hour from a campus.

He had previously visited Evanston for a spring practice and is looking forward to the Wildcats recruiting him in the years to come.