2026 QB Owen Lansu recounts game day visit to Northwestern
Owen Lansu took his second unofficial visit to Northwestern this year and got to see the Wildcats come roaring back from down three scores to upset Minnesota, 37-34, in overtime.
"The comeback was incredible," he said. "It was obviously a great game and, for Northwestern, a win was huge for them. It was awesome, it was a great thing to see."
Lansu is in the Class of 2026 so his recruitment is still in its infancy, but he's a key local target in which Northwestern will be investing plenty of time. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback comes from the Wildcats' backyard, hailing from Downers Grove (Ill.) North, less than an hour from a campus.
He had previously visited Evanston for a spring practice and is looking forward to the Wildcats recruiting him in the years to come.
