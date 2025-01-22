2026 Rising Illinois DB on Iowa Offer, Considering the Hawkeyes

Last Friday night, 2026 cornerback Nick Hankins out of Belleville West High School in Illinois received an offer from Iowa. Along with the Hawkeyes, several other Power 4 programs have offered Hankins in the last few months, making him one of the fastest-rising DBs in the Midwest.

Hankins caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his trip to Iowa City during the season, what stands out about Iowa thus far in his recruitment, his upcoming visit schedule and more.