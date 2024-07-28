2026 TE Gavin Mueller makes return visit to Wisconsin
Gavin Mueller, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end from Illinois, remembers his first conversation with with Wisconsin assistant coach Nate Letton.
This weekend, the two were able to connect in Madison during an unofficial visit with the Badgers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news