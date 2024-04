Northwestern hosted three-star athlete Cornell Conely for a spring practice on April 2.

Conely, a rising recruit in the Class of 2026 with three offers already, transferred to Chicago (Ill.) Simeon this offseason from Chicago Hyde Park.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound speedster said that "the coaching staff, the facility, the intensity" are what stood out on his visit to Evanston.

