2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

Brayden Parks spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his visit to Iowa City, what stood out about his time in Kinnick Stadium

 • Tim OHalloran
25th annual Bracket Challenge is here

25th annual Bracket Challenge is here

Pick Em: Play in the 25th annual EDGYTIM.com IHSA Playoff Bracket Challenge today.

 • Tim OHalloran
Gophers to welcome one of the Midwest's top OL to campus this weekend

Gophers to welcome one of the Midwest's top OL to campus this weekend

Hinsdale Central (IL) offensive tackle Gene Riordan will be on campus this weekend he tells Gophers Nation.

 • Tim OHalloran
Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern

Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern

Iowa will host several priority recruits this weekend, including a JUCO All-American on his official visit and more

 Tim OHalloran

2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

Brayden Parks spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his visit to Iowa City, what stood out about his time in Kinnick Stadium

 • Tim OHalloran
25th annual Bracket Challenge is here

25th annual Bracket Challenge is here

Pick Em: Play in the 25th annual EDGYTIM.com IHSA Playoff Bracket Challenge today.

 Tim OHalloran
Published Oct 27, 2024
2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
@eliotclough

Over the weekend, Iowa offered a scholarship to 2027 defensive tackle out of Chicago Brother Rice, Brayden Parks. Though as yet unrated by Rivals, Parks has begun to emerge as one of the top prospects in his class in the Midwest.

Parks spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his visit to Iowa City, what stood out about his time in Kinnick Stadium, his budding relationship with Kelvin Bell and more.

