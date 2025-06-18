2027 DE Taylor's stock is rising

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Rivals Adam Gorney was at the Elite 11 event all week and breaks down the Top Performers.
Kicker Noah Sur from Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick announced his offer and commitment to Northwestern in one move on June 19.
It is decision time for Dunlap TE Mack Sutter has trimmed his to four finalists, with one more official visit on tap.
2025 Team Preview: Today we break down the Maine South Hawks. Can the Hawks soar in 2025.
Metamora (Ill.) senior RB Jaiduan Cranford (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) discusses his verbal commitment to NIU here.
