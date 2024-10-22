Advertisement

in other news

Illinois safety lands Iowa State offer during first Ames visit

Illinois safety lands Iowa State offer during first Ames visit

Iowa State now stands with another Power-4 program as early offers to a 2026 Illinois safety that just visited Ames

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 6A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 7A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

Illinois safety lands Iowa State offer during first Ames visit

Illinois safety lands Iowa State offer during first Ames visit

Iowa State now stands with another Power-4 program as early offers to a 2026 Illinois safety that just visited Ames

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
2027 OL Coleman enjoyed Illinois
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement