One of the top quarterbacks in the Midwest in the class of 2027 made his second trip to West Lafayette this week, walking away with a new offer from Graham Harrell and Purdue. Carmel Catholic signal caller Trae Taylor camped with the Boilermakers last summer and was anticipating doing the same this summer before an offer materialized.

"I was just expecting to have a good time. You know, be able to see Coach Walters and Coach Graham again," Taylor said. "I was definitely not expecting an offer but it was great to receive one from them."