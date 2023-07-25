Decatur (Ill.) MacArthur freshman athlete Myson Johnson Cook (6-foot-3, 203 pounds) has been spending time this summer at nearby University of Illinois, taking part in both the Fighting Illini one day camp along with the Illinois high school 7on7 tournament. Johnson-Cook's camp performances caught the eyes of the Illinois staff, in particular head coach Bret Bielema. Earlier today, Johnson-Cook made another unofficial visit to Illinois and this time came away with his first Power 5 scholarship from the University of Illinois. Johnson-Cook, who has yet to play a high school game discusses adding his first offer from the Fighting Illini here.

"I'm still stunned and a bit in shock," Johnson-Cook said. "I felt I had some good camps at Illinois this summer and the coaches really seemed excited about me. I made an unofficial visit today to Illinois and I was able to see more of the school, the facilities and just talk with the Illinois coaches. When Coach (Bret) Bielema said he wanted to reward me with a full scholarship I was pretty much dumbfounded. Coach B said he's never extended an offer to anyone that hadn't played in a high school game yet but that I was going to be the first one."

Johnson-Cook, who is slated to start on the Generals varsity this coming season at both running back and safety discussed his thoughts on Illinois.

"I camped at Illinois earlier this summerr then our team went back to Illinois for the team 7on7 and I was able to be seen by the Illinois coaches quite a bit. At the Illinois camp I started working out at defensive back, but then the Illinois linebacker coach (Andy Buh) moved me over and I worked the rest of the camp playing linebacker. I feel I'm pretty much a versatile player and I can play anywhere on the field, plus I've played linebacker before so I was pretty comfortable. The only other camp I went to this summer was the Lindenwood team 7on7 so some coaches also saw me at that camp."

"Illinois is just an amazing school and it's close to home. I really like the coaches at Illinois and I've been just impressed with everything that they have to offer. Getting an early offer from Illinois really means a lot to me and a lot to my family. The Illinois coaches want me to stay in contact with them and to come back this fall for more visits."

Johnson-Cook, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball/track) is focused these days on his upcoming 2023 IHSA football season.

"Our team camp has been going really well and I'm excited for the season. I'm set to play running back on offense and safety on defense. I like to think I'm pretty versatile and I'll play anywhere I can if it helps the team."

So what type of player is Myson Johnson-Cook?

"I'm a high energy guy who's also a good communicator and a leader on the field for my team. I can be a loud person and I take pride in being a leader and taking charge. I also feel I can an explosive player and I'm just ready to show everyone what I can do this season."

Myson Johnson-Cook has a scholarship offer from the University of Illinois.