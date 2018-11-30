Here is the 20th annual EDGYTIM/Rivals.com State Of Illinois All State team. The 20th annual EDGYTIM/Rivals.com All State feature his most worthy candidates from Classes 8A thru 5A.

Here is the 2018 Rivals.com/EDGYTIM.com All State Offense

McCarthy, only a sophomore led the Road Runners to a 13-1 record and the Class 7A state title n 2018. McCarthy passed for 3,448 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2018 and his overall confidence and game improved each week this season. McCarthy's running ability, pocket patience and overall arm strength and touch were unquestioned this past season.

Brock was simply one of the state's top overall running back recruit in the Class of 2018 and more importantly lived up to the hype in 2018. Brock, who is committed to Iowa State ran for 2,158 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns in just 10 games in 2018.

Hailey, who in the preseason was expected to share carries ended up being the lead back for the Hilltoppers when junior RB Kenyetta Williams suffered a Week 1 season ending injury. "All" Hailey did this fall was run for 2,637 yards and 34 touchdowns in leading the Hilltoppers to a Class 5A state title, the school's 14th overall football title.

Billingsley, who played tight end, defensive end, wide receiver and then throw in quarterback in the post-season. Billingsley was as versatile and as valuable as any player in the State of Illinois this fall and most impressively ran the Wildcats offense extremely well.

Ritter, who was expected to be a complimentary receiver for the Griffins in the preseason wound up being one of the state's best pass catchers for one of the state's most dominant offenses in 2018. Ritter caught 52 passes for 977 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 19 yards per catch.

Palmer Jr. at times was as dominant as any receiver in the State of Illinois in 2018. Palmer Jr. who checks in at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds has a huge wingspan and terrific hands and can just go and high point the football as well as anyone did in 2018.

Skoronski, a junior who is already holding multiple Power 5 scholarship offers this fall was a dominant two way linemen in 2018 for the Hawks and head coach Dave Inserra.

Keegan, a four star ranked offensive tackle who is also the State of Illinois top recruit in the class of 2019 also lived up to the hype and was one of the keys in getting the Gators into the state playoff field this season.

West, a Western Michigan commit also played on both sides of the football for the Class 6A state champion Cary Grove Trojans this past season. West was simply one of the best overall performers I saw live on the offensive line this past season.

Kirts, who recently gave Illinois his verbal commitment made huge strides in his overall game in 2018 and his improvements no question helped the Crusaders make a deep Class 8A state playoff run in 2018. Kirts, who is nearly 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds has the frame and length to add much more size and weight and become a very athletic offensive tackle at the college level.

Guedet, who also played on both the offensive and defensive line for the Panthers in 2018 was one of the most dominant linemen in Class 6A and South of I-80 in 2018.

Added as this team's Kick/Punt Returner. Love basically did it all for the Class 7A state champion Road Runners in 2018. Love, who played receiver, running back, defensive back along with returning kicks and punts was also one of the state's most dangerous playmakers and teams avoided kicking the football his way often this past season.

Added as the team's Athlete position. Brown, who started at quarterback this season for the Simeon Wolverines is also another speedy and dangerous playmakers and athletes who can play any number of positions on either side of the football. Brown, who is verbally committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver has the potential to become a key contributor in the special teams department as well at the college level.

Pelland was a team leader and captain for the Warren Township Blue Devils in 2018. The Blue Devils defense was easily one of the best overall unit's I saw in person in 2018 and Pelland was a non stop play maker and hitter. Committed to Colgate..

One of only a handful of four year varsity starters for head coach Darren Sunkett and East St. Louis, one of the state's top programs year in and year out. Taylor, who is verbally committed to NIU is also a two way starter who has been a steady and dominant force for the Flyers.

Harry, who is drawing recruiting attention from multiple FBS level schools this fall was easily one of the top defensive performers for the Warriors in 2018. Harry was a big time pass rusher who also can and will play inside when required and was equally effective inside or outside the the Class 6A state runner up Warriors.

Mattox, who is verbally committed to NIU was also a key for the Hawks and head coach Mo Weaver in 2018. Mattox was a very strong pass rusher who also was one of the best overall athletes on the field for Hillcrest over the past few seasons.

Njongmeta, who is verbally committed to Wisconsin has made as much strifes in his overall game as any name in the Class of 2019 this past season. Njongmeta has terrific overall length, speed and quickness while also having great instincts and smarts. Njongmeta was also one of the most dominant linebackers I watched this past season.

Bruscianelli, a multi year starter for Montini catholic and head coach Mike Bukovsky was simply a tackling machine and a team leader 148 tackles, 6 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. for the Class 5A state runner up Broncos in 2018. Bruscianelli ended the season with 148 tackles, 6 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Jansey Jr. who is verbally committed to Northwestern was another two way contributor for the Bulldogs and head coach Dennis Piron over the past few seasons. Jansey Jr. has a terrific combination of good size and speed and can play either inside or outside linebacker when needed.

Castro, who is a repeat All State team member has been easily one of the top overall player in Oak Lawn Richards history. Castro, who played receiver, running back, quarterback along with safety and linebacker in 2018. Castro, who is verbally committed to Iowa has been simply one of the most dominant performers in the South suburbs and way beyond over the past few seasons.

Nubin, who is verbally committed to Minnesota was offered by the Gophers as a safety. Nubin however was anything but a one position contributor for the North Stars and head coach Rob Pomazak. Nubin played running back, receiver, quarterback and safety and was a key play makers all season long. Nubin also helped lead the North Stars to it's first ever IHSA State Football Title game in 2018.

Gonzalez, who is verbally committed to Penn was once again the Ramblers leading tackler in 2018 along with being one of the leaders for one of the state'a best defenses. Gonzales has also started in 42 straight varsity games for Loyola.

Tumilty, who's just a junior was one of the state's best two way starters and performers in 2018. Tumilty, who also played quarterback for the Warriors and head coach Nick Hildreth led the Warriors to the Class 7A state quarterfinal round and literally never left the field in 2018.