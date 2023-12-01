The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final version of the Big Ten Championship's current format of Big Ten East versus Big Ten West. On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. you can say one final goodbye to the Big Ten as we know it. Take a look below at three Wolverines who could contribute in huge ways against the Hawkeyes before a possible College Football Playoff birth.

LB Junior Colson

In the biggest game of the season, Junior Colson tallied a team high 11 total tackles and seven of which were solo. Colson is the leading tackler (71) on the number one defense in the nation and will be tasked with stopping the Iowa running game. Hawkeyes' running back Leshon Williams and his running mate Kaleb Johnson make up the majority of Iowa's offense both on the ground and in totality. QB Deacon Hill poses little to no threat, so stopping Williams and Johnson will be paramount for Michigan to dominate in the way that they believe is possible. Colson is one of Michigan's most talented defenders but has failed to gain a sack or force a turnover this season. Look to see if he can do just that against the Hawkeyes on the big stage.



QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy has led Michigan with winning football to victories over two top 10 opponents, including arch rival Ohio State, and finds himself in the Big Ten Championship game for the third straight year. This will be McCarthy's second year as a starter in the game, this time against the Iowa Hawkeyes after taking down Purdue in 2022. Iowa plays stellar on defense and near-perfect on special teams, capitalizing on their opponents mistakes in order to win games. That means McCarthy will have to take care of the football and avoid turnovers in order to for Michigan to perform as expected. The Wolverines' signal caller has shown to be fully capable with just four interceptions and the nations second highest completion percentage (74.3%). His impressive QBR of 90.8 was helped by completing 80% of his passes against the Buckeyes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Michigan is yet to have to ask McCarthy to carry them, but may be asked to do so if Iowa keys in on the run game, so watch to see how he plays before what will likely be the CFP Semifinals.

RB Donovan Edwards