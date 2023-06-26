With only 68 days until kick-off, it is time to take a glance at a legacy child, Jimmy Liston. Jimmy's father played offensive line for the Boilermakers in the early '80s. Jimmy has stated time and time again that Purdue is his dream school, with a chance to follow in his father's footsteps.

Jimmy was originally part of the 2022 class, but being a standout wrestler, he did not enroll last summer, delaying until January of 2023. After his wrestling season was complete in the summer, Jimmy played football at IMG Academy in the fall, where he started on the interior offensive line.

At Fenwick High School in Illinois, Jimmy started all four seasons for the varsity football team, primarily at center.

While on Purdue's official roster, they list him just as "OL" it is thought that Jimmy could be the center of the future.

At 6-3, 280 pounds, and the athletic ability of a dominant heavyweight wrestler, there is no reason for Jimmy to be a major contributor down the road for the Boilermakers.