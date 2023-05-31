Rockford (Ill.) Boylan junior DE prospect Barron Sholl (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) had a very solid 2022 sophomore season for the Titans. Sholl, who has been drawing steady recruiting attention this past winter and spring updates his latest recruiting news along with his summer camp plans in this update.

"We just finished the school year and now I'm excited for summer break," Sholl said. "WE saw quite a few college coaches in school this spring and I was invited to attend quite a few college camps this summer."

Sholl, who is also a multi-sport athlete recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"We saw a good amount of college coaches in school this spring. We had coaches in school this spring from Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois along with Northern Iowa and those were the main schools. Most of the college coaches watched our morning workouts. I was able to talk with a few of the coaches from Illinois. They really liked my video from last season and invited me to a camp this summer. Illinois really wants to see me in a camp this summer and see what I can do in person in pads."

Sholl also filled us in on his upcoming summer college camp plans.

"I'm all set to camp this summer at Iowa, the North Central College camp along with Eastern Illinois, Illinois plus the Northwestern Showcase. Iowa State also recently invited me to come out for a camp and I'm looking into the dates and trying to fit that also into my schedule. I also made visits in the off season to both Eastern Illinois and also Iowa."

So what part of his overall game has Sholl improved this off season?

"I worked hard on adding more good weight and strength this off-season. I was able to keep my speed up and also got stronger. I've also been focusing more and more on improving my agility."

College coaches also like Sholl's versatility and his ability to play either inside our outside on the defensive line at the college level.

"I see myself as more of a defensive end, and some school like my length and reach at end. I'm pretty open to playing at either position and I already do some of that for my school team already."