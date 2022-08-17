A.J. Henning, Cameron Williams join White Sox NIL initiative CHISOX Athlete

Michigan student-athletes A.J. Henning (football) and Cameron Williams (women’s basketball), both proud Illinois natives, are new members of a Chicago White Sox NIL program which was introduced Wednesday morning in an attempt to ‘help empower student-athletes, their voices and careers both on and off the field.’

According to the announcement, student-athletes will receive personalized career mentorship, top-tier branding opportunities across White Sox platforms, financial incentives for social media promotion, a professional photoshoot at an iconic Chicagoland sports venue, a ceremonial first pitch, a one-time private suite and customized apparel.