Illinois defensive back A.J. Lawson is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Decatur native gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes during his official visit to Iowa City this weekend.

A three-star prospect, Lawson chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Wyoming, Central Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

The commitment is No. 15 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020.