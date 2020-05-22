With the versatility to play on either side of the ball, A.J. Lawson is quite an intriguing player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. As the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Decatur, IL native gets ready to report for his freshman year, he still has not heard if he will be playing wide receiver or defensive back yet. We caught up with Lawson this week to get the latest.

Q: What have the last couple of months been like for you since the pandemic started and schools closed?

LAWSON: I’ve just been trying to keep the same routine every day. I’m really trying to stay in shape, so I wake up in the morning and go for a daily jog and then come home and try to get a workout in, do some push-ups and things like that. After that, I usually go to work with my dad.

Q: School wise, were you doing online classes? Are those done now?

LAWSON: Yes, I’m done with all of that, but I was taking classes online on Google Classroom before.

Q: What kind of work are you doing with your dad?

LAWSON: He’s a licensed carpenter, so we just work on houses. I’ve been putting in windows and doors, things like that.

Q: Is that kind of cool, spending some extra time with him before you move off to college?

LAWSON: Yeah, definitely. It’s a lot father-son time before I go to college.

Q: Was track season being cancelled one of the things you really missed out on with all of this going on?

LAWSON: Yeah, that hurt because I was looking to have a really season my senior year.

Q: What event were you looking forward to the most?

LAWSON: I was looking forward to competing in the state high jump finals. Also I would have been running the 4x200, the 4x100, and probably the open 200.

Q: What’s your best high jump?

LAWSON: 6-7 in competition.

Q: With Iowa, which coaches are you staying in touch with right now?

LAWSON: I keep in contact with Coach Wallace.

Q: What have you heard as far as when you might be able to head up there?

LAWSON: It’s just kind of a wait and see with the coronavirus going on, so I’ve just been trying to stay in shape and keep up with my daily workout routine.

Q: When you do get there, what have you heard as far as what position you will be starting out at?

LAWSON: I don’t know yet. It could be defensive back or wide receiver.

Q: Has that gone back and forth or was always kind of that way?

LAWSON: It’s always been the case.

Q: Any preference for you if you get to decide?

LAWSON: No, not really. I’ve been playing both my whole life, so whichever one gets me on the field faster really.

Q: At DB, you could play corner or safety right?

LAWSON: Yes sir.

Q: What are all the positions you have played in high school?

LAWSON: My freshman year I played quarterback, but ever since then I’ve been playing receiver and corner. My coach always thought with my length and ability to run I can be a good cover corner.

Q: Have you found out your jersey number in college yet?

LAWSON: #11.

Q: What is your height and weight at coming in this year?

LAWSON: Right now, I’m 6-2 ½ and 185 pounds.

Q: What are you looking forward to when you do get to make the move to college and get started this year?

LAWSON: Really just going in and competing and trying to earn a name for myself.

Q: What is the feeling going to be like for your first game when you walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium?

LAWSON: Man, just thinking about all the hard work that I’ve been doing and seeing it start to pay off. I’m just thankful.

Q: When you look back at your recruiting, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

LAWSON: When I went to Iowa, I just loved the whole atmosphere with the fans and the coaches and knew that’s where I wanted to be. It’s a great place and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.