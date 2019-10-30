A total of 25 proposals for amending the IHSA Constitution and By-Laws were received from principals and official representatives of IHSA member schools.

The IHSA Legislative Commission will review the proposals at its first meeting on Monday, November 4. Then the proposals will be discussed at town meetings held at various sites throughout the state between November 7 and 20. The Commission will reassemble on Monday, November 25, to decide whether to submit each of the 25 proposals to a vote of the general membership. The final vote by IHSA member schools will take place between December 2 and 16.

A PDF of the proposals can be viewed here.

Proposal 12 is seeking to create separate tournament for boundary and non boundary schools. Proposal is generally seeking to revert back to our current IHSA playoff and scheduling system thru elimination the district scheduling system passed last year for the 2021 season.

Proposal 16 is the "leaked" proposal a few week back that looks to expand the IHSA football playoff field while also eliminating the district system.