Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick senior defensive end recruit Kwame Achampong (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Georgetown and decided to give the Hoyas his verbal commitment. Achampong discusses his college decision here.

"I had my official visit to Georgetown this past weekend and it went great," Achampong said. "It was my second overall visit to Georgetown and after my weekend official visit I knew I was ready to commit so I committed."

Achampong, who played on both sides of the line last season for St. Patrick discussed why he decided to end his recruiting process and pledge to the Georgetown Hoyas.

"It's an up and coming football program and Georgetown is investing pretty heavily into the football program including building a brand new on campus football stadium. Georgetown is trying to put together the right pieces on the team to win the FCS national title. The coaches feel I'm one of those key pieces for them and it's just exciting to have a school to call home."

Achampong was also highly impressed with the academic strength that's offered at Georgetown and another key factor in his college decision.

"Georgetown offers amazing academics and I know that I'll come out of Georgetown with a great education and degree. I'm still undecided for now but I'm leaning towards majoring in Business. My parents also are very excited about Georgetown and excited about my decision and strong academics was also another big factor in my decision."

So which schools did Achampong consider before making his college choice?

"I looked hard into Georgetown along with Dartmouth and Yale. I visited Yale over the summer but I only took one official visit and that was Georgetown this past weekend. I was looking at setting up more official visits but those are all cancelled now. I'm committed to Georgetown."

Achampong is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"I'm glad that the recruiting process is completed but I'll also miss it a little bit because I enjoyed it for the most part and it was fun. The hardest part of the process was just seeing my parents struggle to get days off from work so that they could go on the different visits. It all worked out in the end for me."

