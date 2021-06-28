Aidan Laughery visits the Hawkeyes

Running back Aidan Laughery made his first trip to Iowa City this past weekend for an official visit with the Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Illinois native was impressed by the campus and the facilities, but what really stood out on the visit were the people.

"What stood out to me was the way the players talked about the program and how they have come together and become closer over the past year through everything that has transpired at Iowa and in the world," said Laughery. "They seemed very confident that the team has grown closer and the whole program has grown."

Laughery's host for the weekend was senior defensive back Riley Moss, who showed him around town and introduced him to the other players. The three-star prospect also spent a lot of time with the Iowa coaching staff, including new running backs coach Ladell Betts.

"Coach Betts went through some film and showed me what he saw and how he thinks I can really fit into their scheme," Laughery said. "I really felt comfortable with all the coaches and players."

After official visits to Iowa, Illinois, and Washington State this month, it appears that it will be decision time next for Laughery as he weighs the pros and cons of each school over the next week.

"I'm going to take this week for sure to take things in and then hopefully decide soon," said Laughery.