This time last year, Aidan O'Connell was preparing for his sixth year of college football and was the undisputed leader of the Boilermakers' offense. That came after opting to return to West Lafayette to use his final year of eligibility on the heels of a breakout campaign during the 2021 season.

Many believed O'Connell might have been on his way to the NFL, but he wanted to run it back one last time. That decision is one he's glad he made, as he capped off his Purdue career with a Big Ten West title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

"I'm very happy with the decision I made. To be able to win the Big Ten West was a goal of mine when I got here, and we got to do it in the last year that I got to be here. So, appreciative of the whole journey," O'Connell said.

O'Connell's journey has been well documented, going from walk-on to one of the most productive quarterbacks in Purdue football history.

The former walk-on sat behind several quarterbacks during his time with the Boilermakers, such as David Blough, Elijah Sindelar, and Jack Plummer, before emerging in the 2019 season due to a season-ending injury of Plummer.

After splitting time with the aforementioned Plummer over the next two and a half years, O'Connell assumed the starting role and didn't look back. As a fifth-year senior, O'Connell put up the fourth-most touchdown passes in a single season by a Purdue quarterback and led the Boilermakers to top-five wins over Iowa and Michigan State.

O'Connell did not have the same individual success in his encore performance, but he led Purdue to new heights in 2023. The Boilermakers sat at 5-4 following an uninspiring loss to Iowa in early November, but O'Connell helped get the team back on track. Purdue won its last three regular season games, including the Big Ten West clinching victory over Indiana to secure the first Big Ten Championship Game appearance in school history.

O'Connell has had an interesting path to say the least, but it has helped shape the player and person he is today, on the cusp of becoming an NFL draft pick.

"My story is pretty unique and where I came from, and you know, what it took to get here," O'Connell said. "I know it took a lot from other people pouring into me to get to this spot."