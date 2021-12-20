Last Monday, Aidan O’Connell delivered the news Purdue fans had been hoping for: He will return for a sixth season in 2022.

Just like that, the Boilermakers’ prospects for success received a big boost.

“It's a relief, but also very exciting,” said O’Connell in the aftermath. “I love it here. I love playing football here. It's been a dream come true. So, a relief but also excited for a new opportunity next year.”