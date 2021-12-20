Aidan O'Connell hoping for 'a lot more good memories here'
Last Monday, Aidan O’Connell delivered the news Purdue fans had been hoping for: He will return for a sixth season in 2022.
Just like that, the Boilermakers’ prospects for success received a big boost.
“It's a relief, but also very exciting,” said O’Connell in the aftermath. “I love it here. I love playing football here. It's been a dream come true. So, a relief but also excited for a new opportunity next year.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news