The Alabama Crimson Tide landed two commitments on Friday evening. The first was Four-star receiver John Metchie (read more) out of New Jersey and then added Jahleel Billingsley out of Chicago, Illinois just one hour later. Billingsley is a Rivals.com Four-star and at 6-foot-5 and 227-pounds, he is ranked as the number three player in the State of Illinois.



The Crimson Tide who currently have the Nation’s number one recruiting class on Rivals.com did not have either a receiver or tight end commitment until this evening, so both additions are strong offensive grabs from the Class of 2019.

In a previously written interview from Rivals.com’s Josh Helmholdt, Billingsley loved his trip to Tuscaloosa. “It was definitely a good weekend,” Billingsley said.

“What I expected is not what I got, I can say that. They treated me like a priority – like they needed me and like they wanted me. I didn’t expect that because it’s Alabama and they can get anybody they want. That made me feel good and I liked it a lot.”

Billingsley continued..

“Just the conversation with Coach (Nick) Saban was different from other coaches,” Billingsley said. “It wasn’t just about football, it was about developing me. Everybody talks about that, but you have to know who’s genuine and who’s not and I felt like he was pretty genuine.”

