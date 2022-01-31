Alabama brings happiness to Rivals100 OL Miles McVay

Miles McVay, Rivals100 offensive tackle from East St. Louis High School in Illinois, is a major target for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class. He may not have understood how much Alabama wants him in its next signing class until after his meeting with Coach Saban on Saturday.

"It was fun," McVay said of his Junior Day visit with the Tide. "Coach Saban showed me how important I am to him. It felt good knowing that. It's Alabama. I know they can get anyone in the country. It feels really good knowing you are a priority to them.

"You always think of Alabama just being a football machine. People who just go there and it's all football, football, football. Like they are robots. Once you are around them you realize they are real people. They have fun. They are just big kids. It's cool to see that."

McVay was joined by his father in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. His teammate who is a 2023 lineman, Paris Patterson, also visited Alabama. Coach Saban spoke to McVay about always being prepared when your number is called.

"Coach Saban told me that nothing is given," he said. "You have to work for everything. He told me a story about some younger guys they were upset because they weren't playing enough and not getting the PT (playing time) they thought they deserved.

"They had some older guys get hurt, and the young guys had to play and step up. They weren't able to live up to it. You have to always be ready. You have to work and trust the process. They are going to put the best guys out there. You always have to be prepared for the next snap.

"Coach Saban said he is looking for tackles, not just someone who can play tackle. I don't care where I play. I can play guard. I can play tackle. I am just trying to get on the field and win. The most important thing is versatility and availability. I can get on the field quicker if I have the versatility to play anywhere on the line.”

The 6-foot-7, 365-pound lineman may not have been ready for defensive line coach Freddie Roach to deliver a form tackle when he arrived on the Tide's campus. Coach Roach was also a standout linebacker for Alabama during his playing days. McVay enjoyed being around his area recruiter along with offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

"I was around Coach Roach a lot," McVay said. "We talked and joked a lot. Coach Roach hit me with a good tackle. I didn't go down, but I felt the thud. I see why those d-linemen don't miss tackles. It's a good thing I'm not a ball carrier because his guys know how to hit.

"I talked to Coach Marrone a lot. He is my guy. He's like an older version of my dad. They have a lot of the same views. It was funny to see them talk to each other. It was like watching a reflection talking to each other.

East St. Louis lost to IMG Academy during the regular season. McVay knew one team was a sore subject when around former IMG players who now play for the University of Alabama. McVay fired his shot back to freshmen Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell. It was good fun for all, and they are hoping McVay will join them one day in Tuscaloosa.

"I talked to some of the early signees," McVay said. "Some of them went to IMG. I had to mess with TBook (Tyler Booker). We got thrashed by them during the season. I had to bring up their game against St. Frances since that was their only L (loss).

"They seem to really like it there. They talked about the work you have to put in. You learn to love that work when you are a ball player. They were in my ear about committing.

"We were playing (NBA) 2K in the players’ lounge. We were competitive and just having fun. It was good to talk to them because even though they've only been there for a short time, just a few weeks, they were telling me what it's been like so far."

One of the biggest factors in McVay's future decision is finding a place that feels like home. He has that feeling at Alabama. Other schools still have a chance to make him feel that way, but the comfort feeling is definitely high at Alabama.

"I just feel comfortable there," he said. "It felt like home. Alabama feels like East Side (East St. Louis). What stands out to me is that Alabama reminds me of where I come from. It doesn't get much better.

"I like the mind-set of the players. It's not an arrogant attitude. It's a confident attitude. We know what we can do. You have a bunch of guys who all have the same mentality and all trying to reach the common goal. Alabama is up there. That's all I can really say. They are definitely up there. I am going to leave it at that.

"It just doesn't get much better. Just to feel it and see it felt good. Just a bunch of guys who all have the same type of mind-set as me. Coach Saban and my coach, Coach Sunk (Darren Sunkett) want to get the best out of you. This trip was definitely more personal. It brought the happiness out of me."

McVay said he plans to take visits to Oklahoma, Oregon and USC once the dead period comes to an end in March. He will then begin the process of deciding which schools for official visits (before or during the season). Alabama will "definitely" receive another visit or two from the No. 1 player in Illinois with plans to return later in the spring or summer.