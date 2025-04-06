Alante Brown leads a new look Spartan wide receiver corps

For the Spartans to be successful this season — coming off a disappointing 3-6 conference record and 5-7 overall finish — every unit on both sides of the ball will need to take a major step forward.
There were a few bright spots last season. Nick Marsh and Aidan Chiles showed promise at times, and several other young players flashed potential on both offense and defense. The Spartans added much-needed depth and rotational pieces across the board. Still, consistency was a major issue. Just when it seemed like the team was progressing, setbacks would follow.
Wide receiver Alante “Cadillac” Brown was granted an additional year of eligibility after appearing in only three games last season due to injury. A transfer from Nebraska, Brown has shown flashes of playmaking ability in the green and white.
He played in the Florida Atlantic game before suffering an injury that sidelined him for six weeks. Brown returned late in the season, appearing in the Michigan and Indiana matchups, and was primarily used on run-designed plays that utilized his speed and acceleration. This season, he’s also expected to resume his role as the Spartans’ primary punt and kickoff returner.
Recently, Brown spoke about receiving another year of eligibility and how he plans to make the most of it.
“When that injury happened in week one, my timeline was kind of thrown up in the air, whether I would come back sooner or later," he said. "It’s just a blessing from God that I was allowed to come back and get a full year and focus on my health."
Despite the injury, Brown made it clear he’s not letting last season affect what could be his final year as a college athlete.
“God makes everything happen for a reason,” he said. “You can’t sit there and just be down on yourself. I’m blessed. A lot of people want to be in my shoes. It’s how you go about it, and how you go through the next day. Are you going to sit there and pout, or are you going to do something about it?”
Brown has shown the maturity of a seasoned veteran. This offseason, he’s been putting in the work behind the scenes to ensure he’s ready come fall.
“I’m a little bit heavier, but I feel faster and stronger,” Brown said. “My main thing is focusing on the little things off the field that will help me stay healthy — whether it’s my eating habits, my hydration, how much I’m weighing. I’m focusing on things that aren’t just football, but things that support football.”