Alante Brown leads a new look Spartan wide receiver corps

For the Spartans to be successful this season — coming off a disappointing 3-6 conference record and 5-7 overall finish — every unit on both sides of the ball will need to take a major step forward.

There were a few bright spots last season. Nick Marsh and Aidan Chiles showed promise at times, and several other young players flashed potential on both offense and defense. The Spartans added much-needed depth and rotational pieces across the board. Still, consistency was a major issue. Just when it seemed like the team was progressing, setbacks would follow.

Wide receiver Alante “Cadillac” Brown was granted an additional year of eligibility after appearing in only three games last season due to injury. A transfer from Nebraska, Brown has shown flashes of playmaking ability in the green and white.

He played in the Florida Atlantic game before suffering an injury that sidelined him for six weeks. Brown returned late in the season, appearing in the Michigan and Indiana matchups, and was primarily used on run-designed plays that utilized his speed and acceleration. This season, he’s also expected to resume his role as the Spartans’ primary punt and kickoff returner.