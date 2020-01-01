All-American Bowl: EAST Team OL vs. DL (Day Two)
SAN ANTONIO - Fresh video from practices at the All-American Bowl.
Prospects Featured:
OL:
Paris Johnson Jr. - Signed with Ohio State
Luke Wypler - Signed with Ohio State
Josh Fryar - Signed with Ohio State
Myles Hinton - Signed with Stanford
Paul Tchio - Signed with Clemson
Michael Carmody - Signed with Notre Dame
Peter Skoronski - Signed with Northwestern
Tate Ratledge - Signed with Georgia
DL:
Bryan Bresee - Signed with Clemson
Myles Murphy - Signed with Clemson
Donell Harris - Signed with Texas A&M
Will Anderson - Signed with Alabama
Omari Thomas - Signed with Tennessee
Clyde Pinder - Signed with North Carolina