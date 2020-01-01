News More News
All-American Bowl: EAST Team OL vs. DL (Day Two)

Greg Ladky • Rivals.com
SAN ANTONIO - Fresh video from practices at the All-American Bowl.

Prospects Featured:

OL:

Paris Johnson Jr. - Signed with Ohio State

Luke Wypler - Signed with Ohio State

Josh Fryar - Signed with Ohio State

Myles Hinton - Signed with Stanford

Paul Tchio - Signed with Clemson

Michael Carmody - Signed with Notre Dame

Peter Skoronski - Signed with Northwestern

Tate Ratledge - Signed with Georgia

Brady Ward

DL:

Bryan Bresee - Signed with Clemson

Myles Murphy - Signed with Clemson

Donell Harris - Signed with Texas A&M

Will Anderson - Signed with Alabama

Omari Thomas - Signed with Tennessee

Clyde Pinder - Signed with North Carolina

Jamil Burroughs

Alex Huntley

