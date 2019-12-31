News More News
All-American Bowl: OL vs DL 1-on-1s - EAST TEAM

Greg Ladky • Rivals.com
SAN ANTONIO - The big men on the East team did battle in the afternoon at the All-American Bowl.

FEATURED PROSPECTS:

OL:

Myles Hinton - Signed with Stanford

Paris Johnson Jr. - Signed with Ohio State

Luke Wypler - Signed with Ohio State

Josh Fryar - Signed with Ohio State

Michael Carmody - Signed with Notre Dame

Paul Tchio - Signed with Clemson

Peter Skoronski - Signed with Northwestern

Brady Ward

Tate Ratledge Signed with Georgia

DL:

Bryan Bresee - Signed with Clemson

Donell Harris - Signed with Texas A&M

Jamil Burroughs

Will Anderson - Signed with Alabama

Omari Thomas - Signed with Tennessee

Alex Huntley

Myles Murphy - Signed with Clemson

Clyde Pinder - Signed with North Carolina


