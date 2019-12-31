All-American Bowl: OL vs DL 1-on-1s - EAST TEAM
SAN ANTONIO - The big men on the East team did battle in the afternoon at the All-American Bowl.
FEATURED PROSPECTS:
OL:
Myles Hinton - Signed with Stanford
Paris Johnson Jr. - Signed with Ohio State
Luke Wypler - Signed with Ohio State
Josh Fryar - Signed with Ohio State
Michael Carmody - Signed with Notre Dame
Paul Tchio - Signed with Clemson
Peter Skoronski - Signed with Northwestern
Tate Ratledge Signed with Georgia
DL:
Bryan Bresee - Signed with Clemson
Donell Harris - Signed with Texas A&M
Will Anderson - Signed with Alabama
Omari Thomas - Signed with Tennessee
Myles Murphy - Signed with Clemson
Clyde Pinder - Signed with North Carolina