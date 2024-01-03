Advertisement

Aaron Flowers is one of the most impressive looking defensive backs here in San Antonio. Flowers (6-1, 185) is big but also a fluid athlete. He's got good cover skills as well so he can play a variety of roles at the college level. Coach Dan Lanning got a good one out of Texas.

Courtney Crutchfield is definitely a stock up player this week. The Missouri commitment was a standout performer during the first day of practices and didn't disappoint on day two. He's a really good route runner and displayed strong hands, too. He's turning heads this week.

Christian Bentancur will be fun to watch develop at Clemson. He committed to coach Dabo Swinney early back on Jan. 13, 2023. Bentancur was very productive in high school and it's easy to see why. He runs good routes, uses his body well to catch passes and is polished as a receiving tight end.

Gatlin Bair had flashes that show you why so many teams from coast to coast want to sign him. There were times on Wednesday where you see the explosiveness that match his blazing track times. Other times, he was adjusting to a different speed and skill he was seeing from the defensive backs in San Antonio. If he puts it together at either Michigan or Oregon, he will be a problem for opposing defenses.

