All systems go for Frank Covey IV

Mt. Prospect (Ill.) Prospect senior three star ranked athlete recruit Frank Covey IV (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) has been having a good summer, spending time with his team as Covey IV and the Knights prepare for the upcoming 2022 IHSA football season which begins in just 23 days. Covey IV, who was one of the first names to commit to the Northwestern Wildcats in the Class of 2023 checks in and recaps his summer and more in this update.

"It's been a good summer so far and I've been just training and working out with my team," Covey IV said. "Our team camp went really well and now we will report back on August 8th for practices"

Covey IV, who remains fully committed to Northwestern has also remained in contact with the Wildcats staff on a regular basis.

"I was able to see some spring practices along with a few other recruiting events including the BBQ on Saturday. I also stay in touch with the coaches at Northwestern pretty much at least once a week. I'm also really excited about the recruiting class that we have at Northwestern. They are all really good players and also good people and it's just an impressive group."

Has Covey IV been in contact with any other schools since committing to Northwestern?

"Early on some of the college coaches would just call and check in with me but they all knew I was a very solid pledge Northwestern. These days I really don't hear from any other schools and it's exactly how I want it. I would just basically tell the other coaches thanks but no thanks, and that I'm fully committed to Northwestern."

Covey IV has also continued to work on his receiver skills this summer.

"A big focus for me this off season has been to just work on and improve my overall receiver skills and technique. I'll always =do some extra work outside of practice at receiver just so I'm staying sharp and ready to play receiver in college. A big emphasis on my overall game was improving my speed along with my change of direction. I work out with Tom Nelson at TNT on my speed and I feel people will see me playing with much more speed and explosiveness this season."

With the 2022 IHSA football season almost upon us, Covey IV is excited about the Knights and his upcoming senior season.

"I'm very excited about what our offense can do this coming season. We have a group that's capable of doing some special things this season. We also have some special athletes and we have very high goals."

Frank Covey IV is verbally committed to Northwestern.